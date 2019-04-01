Orioles reset: How beer showers marked the club's opening series win over Yankees

When the Orioles won an early-season series in the Bronx last April, it was absolute fool's gold, mostly because it made a team that was destined for ignominy think for a weekend that the looming disaster wasn't coming.

This unforeseen series win over the New York Yankees on the season’s first weekend might be the same from a baseball standpoint.

But ask those involved what they learned about this team over three games in the Bronx after Sunday's win, and it wasn't platitudes about how they'd win the American League East or avoid the 100 losses many had penciled them in for.

It was a lot like spring training, actually. And at least for now, this is a lot of fun.

Said starting pitcher Dylan Bundy: "It's a fun team. We play with a lot of energy, I think. I think everybody can see that in the stands. We're a quicker team than we used to be. It's a fun place to be, and we're enjoying every minute of it."

Said rookie left-hander John Means: "It's a lot of fun to play for. This team, everyone's out there just having a good time, playing loose. No one is playing tight. Everyone is just really having fun."

Added designated hitter Renato Núñez: "We just want to play, man. We just want to play. Everybody here, we've got a lot of rookie guys — even me. I just got here, and we just want to play and give 100 percent on the field and hopefully, keep winning. We got a win today."

Look no further than how they commemorated these two wins. On Saturday, rookie manager Brandon Hyde was put into a laundry cart, rolled into the shower and doused with beer after his first big league win. Means got that treatment along with major league field coordinator Tim Cossins, whose 49th birthday wasn't one he much wanted to acknowledge.

The Chicago Cubs from whence Hyde came grew into a World Series champion under his old boss, Joe Maddon, with every win celebrated as if it were the one that would ultimately break that team's long championship drought.

It also came after years of losing under a progressive front office, one in which the big league team lost far more than it won with a roster of holdovers from the previous regime who ultimately didn't make the grade but helped secure the high draft picks that are now paramount for building a sustainable contender of a roster.

That the Orioles under executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias have committed to building that way is ultimately far more significant on a large scale than two wins in three games in New York in March.

It has also potentially freed up a fan base that, even through some good times for the Orioles, looked at the pending exodus of all their top players through free agency in 2018 and couldn't enjoy anything because of the dark clouds that came with it.

So if a team that no one has any real expectations for wants to celebrate a pair of wins the first weekend of the season that might not mean much, it almost gets a pass because of the attention paid to things that ultimately will matter.

The baseball itself was tense, but not unbearable. Twenty-two walks in 26 innings from Orioles pitchers is a recipe for disaster. But the base-running emphasis that has borne out so far, a surprising amount of timely hitting from the likes of Dwight Smith Jr. and Rio Ruiz, and some improved defense makes for a team that I'm sure many will find easy to root for.

If that leads to more grown men in laundry carts soaked in beer, Hyde will take it. It will be how those beer-baths are earned that he'll be focused on.

"I just think this is how you grow as a team, honestly," Hyde said "Playing games like this, playing series in this environment against really good clubs, and to have guys step up. When somebody gets into trouble, have the next guy come in and help out. I just thought we did a great job with that this series."

What's to come?

The Orioles go to Toronto for three games before their home opener Thursday against these Yankees in a bit of a precarious position, pitching-wise. Hyde will be counting on a long start from right-hander David Hess on Monday and right-hander Andrew Cashner on Tuesday to help reset a bullpen that covered all nine innings Saturday in the "opener" game behind Nate Karns and began working in the fourth inning Sunday behind Dylan Bundy.

The idea that there will be one more bullpen game Wednesday could complicate things, but it's possible Hyde will have Karns and Mike Wright available Monday. Paul Fry faced one batter Sunday and should be good to go, and Richard Bleier could be back in the mix after a rough debut Saturday. Pedro Araujo didn't pitch all weekend, and it's unclear when he'll actually be used these first few weeks, so it's hard to count him as someone who Hyde will use when things are tight.

On the other end, Jimmy Yacabonis pitched three long innings Saturday, and Hyde had to extend Mychal Givens far longer than anyone would have recommended Sunday in the second of two straight games for the Orioles' top reliever.

Givens threw 16 pitches Saturday and Hyde didn't send him back out for the ninth inning under the auspices of keeping him available with a long season in mind, and the four-run lead the Orioles built ahead of that ninth inning helped.

But Givens needed 28 pitches to get through the eighth inning Sunday, and when the Orioles loaded the bases and didn't score, he came back out for the ninth. After two quick outs, he ended up loading the bases himself and giving way to Fry after a career-high 49 pitches.