Orioles mock draft roundup: Here’s who might be available at pick No. 2

Prospects365: “Lacy is equipped with a four pitch mix, two of which already grade at plus-or-better (fastball and slider) with another (changeup) seemingly on its way. ... There is a perception of reliever risk when looking at Lacy due to some delivery violence with similarities to former Oriole Zack Britton and some control issues in the past, but the 6-foot-4 southpaw did his best to show improvement in his short season in 2020 to look like a bonafide ace on the mound. Baltimore is loaded with three picks in the first 40 picks (2, 30, 39) and could potentially sign Lacy for a little less than slot value without dipping under the slot for the 3rd overall pick. That would essentially give the Orioles more flexibility in its next two picks while still getting their guy.”