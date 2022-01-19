Orioles have two of MLB’s top six prospects, five of top 100 in Baseball America rankings

The Orioles’ developing farm system continues to reflect well in national rankings.
Five Baltimore prospects ranked among Baseball America’s top 100 preseason prospects, including four of their past five first-round picks. Catcher Adley Rutschman, the Orioles’ first overall selection in 2019, retained his status as the game’s top prospect after moving into that echelon last season. At No. 6, right-hander Grayson Rodriguez is also still the considered the best pitching prospect in baseball.
Left-hander DL Hall, the only member of the list who is on Baltimore’s 40-man roster, came in at No. 52, with infielder Gunnar Henderson ranked 57th. After the Orioles took him fifth overall in last year’s draft, outfielder Colton Cowser made his first preseason list at No. 98.
The Detroit Tigers are the only other team with two top 10 prospects, and only two organizations have more prospects among the top 100 overall. Rutschman and Rodriguez, naturally, are the top ranked players at their positions, with Hall ranking as the fifth-best left-handed pitcher. Henderson, a 20-year-old who climbed three minor league levels last season, is one of only nine second-round picks on the list.
The Orioles’ top three prospects all could get the opportunity to make their major league debuts this season. Rutschman closed out 2021 with a successful stint with Triple-A Norfolk, while Rodriguez spent much of the year dominating between High-A Aberdeen and Double-A Bowie. Hall, too, was thriving in Bowie before a stress reaction in his pitching elbow ended his season, though he recently tweeted that he has started throwing off a mound.
Baltimore’s highest ranking prospects outside of the top 100 are infielder Jordan Westburg and outfielders Kyle Stowers and Heston Kjerstad. The second overall pick in 2020, Kjerstad has been a top 100 prospect previously but has yet to play a game as a professional after developing myocarditis — heart muscle inflammation — shortly after he was drafted.