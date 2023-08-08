When might the Orioles’ playoff games be? Here’s the MLB postseason schedule.

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson (2) leaps with right fielder Anthony Santander (25) as the team celebrates a win over the New York Mets on Sunday. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

The Orioles are leading the American League East with less than two months left in the regular season, positioning Baltimore’s baseball team for its first playoff appearance since 2016.

MLB announced its postseason schedule Tuesday, hinting at when the Orioles’ playoff run could begin.

If Baltimore is unable to hold its lead in the AL East but lands one of the league’s three wild-card spots (or, in a less likely scenario, wins the division with a worse record than the winners of the AL Central and AL West), the Orioles will appear in the AL wild-card series, which runs Oct. 3-5.

In those series, the top two wild-card teams face off while the division winner with the worst record faces the third wild-card team. The higher seed hosts every game in the best-of-three matchup. ESPN will televise both the AL and NL wild-card series.

If Baltimore wins a wild-card series or finishes as one of the top two AL division champions, it will advance to the AL Division Series. The best-of-five series is scheduled to begin Oct. 7 and go as late as Oct. 13, with games airing on FS1 and Fox.

MLB changed its playoff format last season, increasing the number of postseason teams in each league to six.

The Orioles haven’t reached the ALDS since 2014, when they most recently won the AL East. That was also their last appearance in the AL Championship Series, a best-of-seven series scheduled for Oct. 15-23 on FS1 and Fox.

If Baltimore wins the AL pennant — joining the 1983 team that was celebrated this past weekend at Camden Yards — it would mark the franchise’s first in 40 years. The World Series is scheduled to begin Oct. 27, with a potential Game 7 slated for Nov. 4. Fox will broadcast the series.

The only postseason date that could conflict with the neighboring Ravens is Oct. 22, when Baltimore’s NFL team hosts the Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. on the same day Game 6 of the ALCS is scheduled, with a start time unannounced. If the Orioles reach the ALCS as the higher seed in the matchup, that if-necessary game would be at Camden Yards.