With the Orioles at center of MLB’s first coronavirus outbreak, here’s a look at what protocols the manual mandates

The series in Florida, one of the states hit hardest by the pandemic, has been postponed, with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred saying the teams would play Wednesday in Baltimore if the latest results of another batch of tests on the Marlins were “acceptable.” Within MLB’s operations manual for this virus-stricken season — a 113-page document — there is no guidance on what that “acceptable” threshold is, nor any insight into the number of cases it would take to prematurely end this season, already delayed by four months and shortened to 60 games because of the pandemic.