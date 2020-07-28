With the Orioles at center of MLB’s first coronavirus outbreak, here’s a look at what protocols the manual mandates

The Orioles find themselves at the center of Major League Baseball’s first coronavirus outbreak, as news of more than a dozen positive tests results on the Miami Marlins’ roster and coaching staff coming the day the Orioles were set to begin a two-day series in Miami. It also came days before the Marlins were set to be the first visitor to Camden Yards in 2020.
The series in Florida, one of the states hit hardest by the pandemic, has been postponed, with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred saying the teams would play Wednesday in Baltimore if the latest results of another batch of tests on the Marlins were “acceptable.” Within MLB’s operations manual for this virus-stricken season — a 113-page document — there is no guidance on what that “acceptable” threshold is, nor any insight into the number of cases it would take to prematurely end this season, already delayed by four months and shortened to 60 games because of the pandemic.
The document, agreed upon between the league and Major League Baseball Players Association, does provide insight into how the Orioles and other teams must handle themselves both at home and on the road to avoid the potential spread of the virus.
Tiers
Each individual associated with and around the team is assigned a different tier, defining their access and their safety requirements.
Tier 1 individuals are teams’ 60-player pools, coaching staff, and various auxiliarily personnel including physicians, trainers, bullpen coaches and team interpreters. Umpires are also Tier 1.
Teams also designate up 38 other essential personnel for Tier 2, with those people needing access to clubhouses, dugouts, fields and other team-specific areas. These individuals include front office members, clubhouse staff and head groundskeepers.
Those in Tier 3 are essential individuals who don’t need close contact with those in Tier 1. Broadcasters, replay personnel, media members and cleaning service providers fit within Tier 3.
Virus testing
Those in Tier 1 are tested every other day, often via saliva. They also must undergo temperature checks multiple times per day.
If a player tests positive, he must receive two consecutive negative results on tests taken at least 24 hours apart before playing again. The Orioles have two players who confirmed they tested positive for the virus during the team’s intake testing before summer training began in early July, outfielders Anthony Santander and Dwight Smith Jr. Both said they exhibited mild symptoms, and each recovered in time to make the Orioles’ 30-man Opening Day roster.
Clubhouses and dugouts
During training camp, the Orioles divided position players and pitchers between the home and visitors clubhouses at Camden Yards, following league guidelines for locker spaces to be a minimum of 6 feet apart. Players are required to leave within 90 minutes of the end of games unless there is a medical reason for them to stay.
Smith posted a look at the visiting clubhouse at Fenway Park on his Instagram story, showing the Red Sox had moved opposing teams out of a cramped visitors clubhouse and instead out in the normally open-to-the-public concourse.
The Orioles have also set up tents beyond the dugouts at Camden Yards, further encouraging social distancing among players. Only those in Tier 1 who are active for and likely to enter that day's game should be in the dugout, per the operations manual.
Food
Group dining is discouraged, with buffets not allowed in the clubhouse; instead, teams are offering grab-and-go options for players.
Orioles manager Brandon Hyde noted the team’s stay in Boston that after Saturday’s day game, it would normally be common for players to go out to eat. Instead, they ordered “a lot of room service” at the hotel, Hyde said.
Hotels
The Orioles arrived in Miami before what they expected to be a two-game series against the Marlins, but instead, they never left the hotel before returning to Baltimore.
While on the road, no one in the Orioles’ traveling party is allowed to make other housing arrangements, with hotel room visits permitted only by members of the traveling party and immediate family members. To avoid the use of elevators, teams are encouraged to stay in the lower floors of hotels and use the stairs.
Eating at restaurants in or outside of the hotel is prohibited, as is, in most cases, use of the hotel’s fitness center, pool, sauna and similar facilities.
Hotel staff are also tasked with helping keep the team safe. Teams are provided individual hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and other cleaning products, and staff assigned to the team’s rooms must follow cleaning protocols, regularly disinfecting touchpoints several times a day in areas the team has routine access to.
Travel
Those in Tier 1 and Tier 2 are not permitted to use public transportation such as buses or subways to go to and from the ballpark to their home or hotel, but properly cleaned ride-sharing services are allowed.
For team bus trips, all occupants must wear masks, while all windows, including emergency exits on the roof, should be opened. To allow for socially distant bus travel, the team should provide at least two buses for each trip. Window seats should be filled first and emptied last.
When traveling by plane, use of a private airport or private entrance at a public airport is encouraged, while teams should also try to set up TSA screenings at the ballpark or plane side. Middle seats should not be used. Passengers are provided a single pre-packed bag with food drink, snacks and disinfecting wipes.
On-field play
No spitting, but chewing gum is allowed. Teams will not physically exchange lineup cards. Social distancing is encouraged both during and before play, with recommendations for personnel to stay at least 6 feet apart during the national anthem. Those on opposing teams school not socialize from within 6 feet of one another at any point before, during or after games.
Any baseball touched by multiple players is removed from play, with each pitcher having his own designated bag of baseballs. Pitchers are also allowed to keep a wet rag in their back pocket to avoid licking their fingers.
Latest Baltimore Orioles
The Associated Press contributed to this article.