MLB, players’ union reach tentative agreement to end lockout; league’s Opening Day scheduled for April 7

On the 99th day of Major League Baseball’s lockout, the owners and players formed a new collective bargaining agreement.
Thursday afternoon, the MLB Players Association accepted a deal from the owners, who unanimously instituted the lockout on Dec. 2. Once the deal is ratified, the lockout will be lifted, as will the sport’s transaction freeze. Players are expected to report to Arizona and Florida for spring training by Sunday, with exhibition games starting late next week.
The union’s executive board approved the agreement in a 26-12 vote, pending ratification by all players, a person familiar with the balloting said, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no announcement was authorized.
The deal salvages a full 162-game season, with league-wide Opening Day slated for April 7. The Orioles were to begin play March 31 at Camden Yards against the Toronto Blue Jays but have a day off scheduled April 7, though it’s plausible their road series with the Tampa Bay Rays that begins the next day gets moved up. Baltimore’s home opener will be April 11 against the Milwaukee Brewers.
MLB previously announced it was canceling the first four series of the season amid prolonged negotiations between the league and MLB Players Association. But the new Opening Day suggests only two series — in the Orioles’ case, three games against Toronto and three at the Boston Red Sox — will be postponed, and those games are expected to be made up over the course of the season using off days and doubleheaders.
The new CBA includes a universal designated hitter, the return of nine-inning doubleheaders and the elimination of the automatic runner on second in extra innings. Other negotiated aspects have been an increase in the collective bargaining tax, the addition of a draft lottery and the introduction of salary bonus pool for pre-arbitration players.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
Latest Baltimore Orioles
This story will be updated.