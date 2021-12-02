MLB is in a lockout. Here’s what that means for the Orioles.

The union also reportedly hopes to put an end to service time manipulation, where teams open the regular season with their top prospects in the minors despite their apparent readiness for the major leagues in hopes of delaying their eventual reaching of free agency. By virtue of their 115-loss 2018 season, the Orioles had the first overall pick in the 2019 draft and selected Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman, who has since become baseball’s top overall prospect according to several publications. Baltimore currently does not have any catchers on its 40-man roster, and although Rutschman might be prepared to play in the majors after spending the final months of the 2021 season in Triple-A, having him open the season in the majors rather than spending some additional time in Norfolk could cost the Orioles a year of control down the line under the previous CBA.