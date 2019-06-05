Orioles Day 3 draft tracker: Six college players selected to start draft's final day

The Orioles’ first draft under their new front-office regime concluded Wednesday, when they selected 30 more players in rounds 11-40.

Baltimore picked first in all 40 rounds as a result of the Orioles’ 115 losses in 2018 and also had a pick in the Competitive Balance B round for a total of 41 picks across the draft’s three days.

Here’s a look at who general manager/executive vice president Mike Elias and his amateur scouting department came away with, and what might be next for those players.

Who did they take?

The Orioles opened the draft by selecting Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman with the No. 1 overall pick and also drafted Alabama high school shortstop Gunnar Henderson and Stanford center fielder Kyle Stowers on the first day. In rounds 3-10 on Tuesday, they took six more middle-of-the-diamond position players along with two college pitchers.

Here’s a player-by-player look at who the Orioles drafted Wednesday, to be updated throughout the day.

11th round, 318th overall, Stanford first baseman Andrew Daschbach: The Orioles’ third draftee out of Stanford is hitting .300 with 17 home runs this year

12th round, 348th overall, West Virginia right-hander Kade Strowd: Texas native struck out 87 in 83 2/3 innings this season but walked 59

13th round, 378th overall, Pitt right-hander Dan Hammer: Posted a 6.55 ERA in his junior year at Pitt but was the starting pitcher for the East Division in the Cape Cod League All-Star Game last summer

14th round, 408th overall, Central Missouri center fielder Mason Janvrin: Hit .423 in 2019 and stole at least 30 bases the past two seasons. His father, Kip, was a 2000 Olympian in the decathlon.

15th round, 438th overall, Fordham right-hander Kyle Martin: Reliever recorded 10 saves and a 2.44 ERA, striking out 65 in 44 1/3 innings

16th round, 468th overall, James Madison right-hander Shelton Perkins: Struck out 72 in 45 2/3 innings and had a WHIP below 1.000

What’s next?

Elias and the Orioles have until July 15 to sign players (college seniors have a deadline close to the 2020 draft but likely will sign quickly because they don’t have the leverage of returning to school).

The Orioles have the second-largest signing bonus pool among all teams at $13,821,300, the combined slot values of all of their picks in the first 10 rounds, with Rutschman’s selection of No. 1 having a slot value of $8,415,300. The signing bonus given to a player drafted in rounds 11-40 does not count against the pool unless it exceeds $125,000, and only the exceeding value is included (i.e. If a 12th-rounder signs for $200,000, then $75,000 counts toward the pool).

If a player signs for less than his slot value, the remainder of their slot value can be used toward signing other players to over-slot deals. If a player drafted in the first 10 rounds does not sign, the team also loses his slot value.

There are penalties for teams that spend above their pool, the severity depending on the excess. Penalties include taxes on the overture and loss of future draft picks.

Where will the draftees play?

With signing players taking precedence before sorting out at what level they will play, it’s likely too early to tell where Orioles fans will have to travel to see Rutschman and others begin their professional careers.

In most cases, though, players drafted out of high school will join the Orioles’ Gulf Coast League, while collegiate draftees will start out with short-season Class-A Aberdeen.

