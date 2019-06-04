Orioles Day 2 draft tracker: New Mexico State shortstop Joey Ortiz selected in fourth round

Orioles executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias’ pursuit of talent continued Tuesday with the second day of the 2019 Major League Baseball draft.

After selecting Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman, Alabama prep infielder Gunnar Henderson and Stanford outfielder Kyle Stowers on the draft’s first day, Elias and the Orioles selected first in rounds 3-10 on Tuesday.

Third round, 79th overall: LSU outfielder Zach Watson

Watson, the Tigers’ center fielder, has hit over .300 in all three of his seasons in Baton Rouge. He’s gone 37-for-47 on stolen-base attempts. Watson, who the Boston Red Sox drafted in the 40th round of last year’s draft as an eligible sophomore, hit five home runs in 12 postseason games as a freshman to help LSU make the College World Series finals. Baseball America rated Watson’s glove as the second best among collegiate outfielders.

Fourth round, 108th overall: New Mexico State shortstop Joey Ortiz

By selecting Ortiz, the Orioles started out five-for-five in picking up-the-middle position players. This is one who seems capable of sticking at shortstop, as Ortiz has received praise for his defensive work. His junior campaign for the Aggies was a great one; he hit .422 with a 1.171 OPS and had an eight-RBI game in which he hit for the cycle against Northern Colorado in April. But the 5-foot-11, 175-pound Ortiz figures to be more renown for his glove and contact skills professionally.

Upcoming picks:

