MLB lockout FAQ: Why the 2022 season is delayed and what it means for the Orioles

Service time manipulation: There are typically 184 days in a non-delayed season. If a player is in the majors for 172 of them, he’s credited with a full year of service time, which helps him reach arbitration and free agency sooner. Teams have at times ensured top prospects remain in the majors for at least 13 days to effectively give themselves a seventh season of control over a player. To prevent this, the league has suggested rewarding draft picks or international signing bonus slots to teams whose top prospects earn a full year of service and meet other requirements. The players’ proposal is to award players a year of service, regardless of how much time they actually spend in the majors, if they meet certain performance-based criteria. The sides have reportedly agreed that any top-two finisher in Rookie of the Year voting will be recognized with a full year of service.