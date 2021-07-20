Orioles minor league report: Grayson Rodriguez dominant again for Bowie; Jahmai Jones won’t stop hitting

He had at least one hit in every game and two in three of them, and in 33 games since returning from the injured list with the Tides, Jones is batting .298 with a .900 OPS. The Orioles are making it clear he’s in the minors so he can work on his second base defense at that level as he learns the position. Still, Orioles second basemen are batting .191 with a .470 OPS in that same span.