Strikeout increase shows Orioles minor league pitching program taking hold under Chris Holt

“The first thing that comes to mind — strikeouts and strikeout numbers going up for our organization — going up this year is a nice thing to see,” Holt said. "It isn’t the only goal. Ultimately, pitching involves more than strikeouts. However, in today’s game, being able to create swing-and-miss is a huge piece of bringing value to the pitching staff at the big league level. So, we know the value of strikeouts being what it is, is an important piece of the equation.