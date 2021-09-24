Orioles prospect Drew Rom learning how to pitch in big leagues from ‘crafty lefties’ still learning themselves

“Knowing that my mistakes were going to get hit hard, I would definitely try not to make mistakes more often,” Wells said. “That would probably be the biggest thing — and don’t get too nervous. It’s easy to say it’s just another game, but you’ve got to go out there and go out and attack the zone. I feel like when I’ve shown where I’m at my best here, it’s when I’m out there attacking the zone and not being afraid to challenge these big guys in the box.”