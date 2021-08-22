How the Orioles helped rising prospect Coby Mayo harness his ‘insane raw power’ ahead of arrival at Low-A Delmarva

Mayo certainly had the pedigree to fit in with the high picks. A University of Florida commit out of Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida, Mayo was a rare high school draftee for an Orioles organization that values certainty in their evaluations. But they couldn’t pass on the raw power he showed as an amateur. That, plus the arm strength that can help him stay at third base, makes for another intriguing piece on the left side of the infield on the farm, where the Orioles have revamped their prospect depth chart with Gunnar Henderson, Jordan Westburg and Joey Ortiz in recent years.