Orioles’ affiliates come to grips with canceled minor league season: ‘It’s extremely disappointing'

“While I won’t downplay the losses because they are very, very high, we can survive that,” Young said. “And we’ll come back strong next year, hopefully, and from a financial end, that’s the way I look at these franchises. We’re in pretty good shape, and we’ll absorb our losses. They’ll be strong. Obviously, we know what we projected, and I think our projections are correct, so now we can plan on, ‘OK, this is where we are.’ Hopefully, we can open next April to, you would hope, 100% capacity. But even if it’s less than 100%, we can open to a good number of fans.”