Orioles prospect Brenan Hanifee starting to see hard work pay off with overhauled pitch mix

"I think one of the things that's stood out for me is, I know we're developing pitches at this level to get hitters out, but you want to be able to develop pitches to get hitters out in the AL East and the big leagues. Why not start that right now instead of when you get to Double-A or Triple-A when the hitters are better? For a guy like Brenan, he's really taken advantage of the technology that we've used and are using, and it's been to his advantage to start now."