Orioles minor league report: Another big week for Adley Rutschman as top prospects shine in Bowie | ANALYSIS

Smith, the Orioles’ No. 18 prospect according to Baseball America, has slightly different stuff than the Orioles’ other finesse lefties in the high-minors such as Zac Lowther and Alexander Wells, with a little more behind his fastball and the ability to use a two-seamer and four-seamer to mix and match there. But like them, he’ll still have to show he can get hitters out at every level. He’s doing that at Double-A so far.