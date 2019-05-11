Orioles have 'luxury' infield at Low-A Delmarva with Cadyn Grenier, Adam Hall up the middle

When the Orioles' assigned supplemental first-round pick Cadyn Grenier to Low-A Delmarva last summer, it was done with the assumption that they'd always have to keep him a step ahead of the prior year's highly drafted shortstop, Adam Hall, who was at Short-A Aberdeen.

But with a new regime in charge and no real rush on the development of the players that executive vice president/general manager Mike Elias inherited, Hall and Grenier were sent to Delmava together last month to begin a parallel development track that could not only help push them, but make them more versatile.

"That's a luxury," Delmarva manager Kyle Moore said. "Before I came here, I was going, 'Can I play both of them at short and second?' Everybody was like, 'I don't know. I don't know what we want to do there, I don't know if we want to play Cadyn at second, or Adam.'

"What we came up with and what we decided at the very top is we were going to play both of them equal at short and second, make them as versatile as we can. That's a luxury. With the pitching staff that we have, if a ball is hit on the ground in the middle, we're out. ... Both of them have plus range and both of them basically make every routine play. Not normal to see that in Low-A ball."

For Grenier, the 37th overall pick last summer out of Oregon State, sharing the infield with another highly touted player is nothing new. He played alongside No. 4 overall pick Nick Madrigal in the Beavers' infield. He feels as if both he and Hall, who was selected 60th overall in 2017, can benefit from the setup.

"It's been nice, because the nice thing is we switch off," Grenier said. "It gives us more versatility because now if the next club or something needs a second baseman, either of us could go up there and play second, even though we're both shortstops. For us to play with each other and try to help each other and push each other a little bit, it elevates our games just by being around each other."

Each is carrying on last year's form with the high-flying Shorebirds. Hall, who struggled in his first month at Aberdeen last summer, tore through the second half of the season and hit .378 after Aug. 1 to win the organizational player of the month award and raise his average to .293 for the year. He hit .353 this April to win his second straight organizational award, and he homered Friday in a two-hit day to raise his average back to .310.

Grenier, who came out of Oregon State with a standout defensive reputation but questions about his bat, hit .216 at Delmarva last year and is batting .259 this season. He followed a three-hit day Thursday with another hit Friday, and is hitting .345 in May.

Despite his pedigree, Moore said he's seen some of the recent success help propel Grenier. He credited Grenier for never carrying it into the field. He noted their April 30 game against Columbia when Grenier struck out in all five of his plate appearances but in the ninth inning of a tight game made a sliding play up the middle and started a double play "nobody else in the league could turn" to help Delmarva to another win.

"I think Cadyn's a really competitive person," Moore said. "Any time you get a day like this where we're really getting a lot of work and really trying to get that offensive approach up to a level — when you have that type of success it's like, man, there it is. It lets us take a little pressure off. I do think Cadyn puts a little bit of pressure on himself. A high pick, big program, national championship.

"He's a guy and he's very much expected to be a guy. Sometimes, when we have an afternoon game like [Thursday] and he pops a homer and gets three hits, it's kind of like a weight, I feel like, is lifted off his shoulders."

