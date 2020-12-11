What’s next for the Orioles’ minor league affiliates and the Frederick Keys? Here’s what you need to know.

“We’ve got our invitation, so we’re excited about that and to work through the next steps of that process,” Shorebirds general manager Chris Bitters said. “Now, as you keep seeing everywhere, with the Orioles and everybody, the term ‘invitation’ being used. This is different than the processes in the past. There’s a new structure with regards to the minor leagues that will be existing, and there are some things on that side that need to be reviewed and details to be worked out throughout the industry.”