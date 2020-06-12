Orioles to provide stipends to minor leaguers through end of season

“[We’ll] try to essentially target guys that we think would be significant impact players even though they were considered draft selections in the 2020 first-year player draft, and we’ll make every attempt to recruit those guys and try to sell them the benefits of joining the Orioles organization," Ciolek said. "... The next two days will be extensive research and discussions with our scout and development staff and try to figure our how many of these guys we’ll be able to grab and sign in the roster space, and then we’ll kind of move forward from there, but ultimately, we’re looking to continue to add more talent, even if we’re only allowed to offer up the $20,000 for these guys.”