Orioles’ latest batch of minor league signings includes 2013 first-round catcher, veteran left-handed reliever

The Rays drafted Ciuffo, 25, with the 21st overall pick in 2013, one spot before the Orioles took right-hander Hunter Harvey. He had brief stints in the majors with Tampa Bay in 2018 and 2019, hitting his first and only major league home run off then-Oriole Dylan Bundy in his fourth career game. In 50 major league plate appearances, Ciuffo has hit .186 with a .529 OPS and has never had a full-season OPS above .704 in the minor leagues. He spent 2020 at the Texas Rangers’ alternate site but never joined the major league roster.