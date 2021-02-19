‘A breath of fresh air’: What the new minor league schedules mean for the Orioles and their affiliates

“What a breath of fresh air and a relief for those guys to have something to look forward to after being home for most of the year last year,” said Orioles pitching coach Chris Holt, who also serves as director of pitching overseeing the minor leagues. “How exciting that must be for them, to know, ‘Hey, we’re going to come in, we’re going to be competing and working and try to get where we want to go in our careers.’”