Orioles minor league report: Yusniel Diaz hits well at Norfolk; top pitching prospects pile up strikeouts

At this rate, the least they could do for Rodriguez is give him a glimpse of Triple-A at the end of the season so he knows what he’ll be up against in big league spring training and into 2022. But there’s certainly diminishing returns in having even the most sturdy pitching prospect spend a year dominating every level of the minors instead of just taking advantage of the talent and seeing how her performs at the highest level. The Orioles aren’t close to that stage yet. But they should be preparing for what they do when it arrives.