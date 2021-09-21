Orioles minor league report: Jordan Westburg leads Bowie to playoffs, Coby Mayo rising fast

It took some creative use of these categories to fit all the deserving parties in, meaning Adley Rutschman’s impressive week that led to a 1.072 OPS — four extra-base hits including a home run and two triples plus more walks (four) than strikeouts — gets shuffled to this spot. It was the best week in the high minors in the whole system, but at some point, what else is there to say about Rutschman? He will continue to do this for two more weeks in Norfolk, and it will continue to be impressive.