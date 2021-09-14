Orioles minor league report: Top pick Colton Cowser excelling at Delmarva; two more homers for Adley Rutschman

Ho-hum. Adley Rutschman hit two home runs, doubled once, and walked four times for an .832 OPS in six games against Durham, and he’s batting .323 with a .910 OPS and 11 extra-base hits in the last month at Norfolk. The 2019 No. 1 overall pick has been one of the most consistent and productive hitters in the minors all season and has done nothing to dissuade anyone from the idea that he won’t need much time in the minors in 2022 before he finally joins the Orioles.