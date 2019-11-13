An Orioles draftee in 2011 out of George Washington, Adleman went to pitch in Korea in 2018 and signed out of the Atlantic League last May to spend most of the year in Triple-A with the Tigers. He never got a shot in the majors, but had a 3.33 ERA with 123 strikeouts in 117 innings and a 1.145 WHIP over two minor league levels. If there was no chance for a shot with the Tigers, maybe the Orioles can rectify that and give him a return to the bigs at age 32.