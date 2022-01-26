Orioles announce 2022 minor league coaching staffs, with Buck Britton named Triple-A manager

The club announced the coaching and development staffs for each of their minor league affiliates in 2022 on Wednesday, and with the exception of Baltimore’s two Dominican Summer League teams, each of the organization’s affiliates will have a new manager. Buck Britton, the former Orioles minor leaguer and brother of Zack Britton, figures to continue managing many of the organization’s top prospects as he moves from Double-A Bowie to Triple-A Norfolk, with High-A Aberdeen manager Kyle Moore being promoted to Bowie. Roberto Mercado, who spent the past decade as the baseball coach at New Britain High School in Connecticut, will coach Aberdeen, while Felipe Rojas Alou Jr., previously the director of the club’s Dominican Republic Academy, will manage Low-A Delmarva.