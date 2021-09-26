Orioles’ top prospects Adley Rutschman, Kyle Stowers, Grayson Rodriguez honored as minor league players, pitchers of the year

“We’re starting to see more talent one, get into the organization, but two, getting promoted,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Guys having good years, getting promoted, talented guys, prospects, and when you start having prospects at premier positions at every single level, that’s when you start to feel good things are on the way. If you look at our offensive numbers up and down our minor league teams, there’s guys really producing at every single level, pushing guys. That’s what you want — you want guys to be pushed. It’s good to see a lot of our guys have success this year.”