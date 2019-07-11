Orioles midseason minor league All-Star team

With the Orioles’ stocks of high-minors players who can play center field, including Austin Hays, Cedric Mullins, Ryan McKenna and Yusniel Díaz, Williams seemed like surplus to requirements when he was signed as a minor league free agent to man Norfolk’s outfield. The 27-year-old Williams held his own in the majors before, so it’s not out of the question that he could get a shot in the second half with center field such a light spot for the Orioles.