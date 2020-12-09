Frederick Keys lose Orioles affiliation, will play in new MLB Draft League in 2021, per report

Through a tumultuous yearlong period in which the future state of minor league baseball was in question, Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias was firm in his belief that his organization was happy with their affiliate setup even as minor league contraction talks loomed.
Still, there were only four spots for their five teams, and the Frederick Keys were ultimately the team left out of their setup going forward. Instead, Frederick will be joining the new MLB Draft League for draft-eligible college juniors to continue to play and get exposure before the July amateur draft, according to a report from Baseball America.
MLB announced the first five teams in the Draft League earlier this week, featuring clubs in Mahoning Valley, State College, Trenton, West Virginia and Williamsport.
Losing Frederick leaves open the possibility that Aberdeen could join Norfolk, Bowie, and Delmarva as one of the Orioles’ four full-season affiliates. The Ripken Baseball-owned Ironbirds have been preparing for a full-season affiliation all fall.
“It’s been a lot of hard work that’s gone into this,” Elias said Tuesday night about the pending announcements. “Major League Baseball has spent a lot of time. There’s been so many stakeholders involved. This hasn’t been easy — no big changes are. But I think that the news will come out soon and we’ll all recognize that we’re in a good spot for developing our players, and that’s really important for us, the Orioles.
“We’ve got one of the top farm systems in baseball. We’re a franchise that’s going to be extra reliant on scouting and player development. We’re looking to excel in those areas and we’ve got a really cool setup with all these teams across Maryland and Virginia that are within Birdland and in arms reach of Camden Yards. We’re not looking to lose that. We like having that footprint, and it’s served us well, and I think it’ll continue to serve us well.”
The adjustments, which will begin for the 2021 season, will mark the first change to the Orioles’ domestic minor league structure since they ended their affiliation with the rookie-level Bluefield after the 2010 season. The four full-season affiliates had been in place since 2007, and Frederick had been an Orioles affiliate since the team was relocated from Hagerstown in 1989.
This winter’s changes to the Orioles farm system comes as part of a nationwide contraction in which Major League Baseball is taking over control of the minor leagues and creating more geographically based leagues for the four full-season levels while also raising the standards of facilities required to host affiliated baseball.
Short-season leagues such as the New York-Penn League, which formerly included Aberdeen, and the Appalachian League, will transition to college summer leagues to provide outlets for pre-draft competition with the MLB draft moved to July in 2021 and beyond.
Some organizations used the realignment as an opportunity to bring their affiliates closer to their major league city. Norfolk is the only Orioles affiliate outside Maryland and boasts quick and frequent flights to Baltimore to service the major league roster when required.
Elias said Tuesday that if allowed, the Orioles will take advantage of being allowed an extra team at their Sarasota, Florida, complex and field two teams in the Gulf Coast League.
“We’re going to be dropping an affiliate, so to help alleviate the transition for that — even if it ends up being in the short-term — I think that will be helpful,” Elias said. “We’ve got a spectacular facility, we’ve got the space for that, we’ve got the staffing for that right now. So, it’s really not that big of a deal, even if both teams end up with smaller than normal rosters, it’s really not that much extra to say hey, we’ve got two GCL teams. I would expect that that would be the plan this year, and it sounds as if the dust is finally going to settle on this soon, which I think will be good for everybody.”
This story will be updated.