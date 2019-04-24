Orioles trade Mike Wright to Mariners, acquire minor league infielder Ryne Ogren

Right-hander Mike Wright’s tenure with the Orioles officially reached its end Wednesday, as he was traded to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for minor league infielder Ryne Ogren.

Wright, 29, was designated for assignment Sunday after posting a 9.45 ERA in 10 relief appearances. Having spent the entirety of his career in Baltimore, Wright had a 5.95 ERA in 101 appearances (23 starts) across parts of five major league seasons. The Orioles selected Wright in the third round of the 2011 draft.

Ogren, 22, was a 2018 12th-round pick out of Elon and will be assigned to Low-A Delmarva. In 68 minor league games, Ogren is batting .229 and has made appearances at second, third and short.

CAPTION Orioles manager Brandon Hyde talks about the good pitching, hitting, and defensive play that went into the 9-1 win over the White Sox. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Orioles manager Brandon Hyde talks about the good pitching, hitting, and defensive play that went into the 9-1 win over the White Sox. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Orioles manager Brandon Hyde talks about the team's 4-3 loss to the Twins. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Orioles manager Brandon Hyde talks about the team's 4-3 loss to the Twins. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video)

nruiz@baltsun.com

twitter.com/NathanSRuiz