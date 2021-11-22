Q&A: Five questions with GM Mike Elias on his first three years with the Orioles, and where the next three will take them

So, while we’re not within arms reach of the playoffs right now, the core talent that you need in baseball to get yourself to that spot — core players that you have under contract for multiple years — we’ve got more and more of those guys, and we also have the depth in our minor league system now surrounding them that is leading to the really high farm systems, the No. 1 or No. 2 farm system [rankings] you’re seeing. Having those two things together is a very healthy spot for an organization to be in, especially in conjunction with the kind of roster and payroll flexibility that we have now going forward. I still think that we’re looking to see the talent and core pieces kind of emerge and gain momentum, and that’s primarily what we’re looking for and looking toward in 2022. But whenever that step is taken, I think as I said in terms of pursuing playoff odds, it will lead to a change in the way that we allocate our resources and try to leverage those playoff odds.