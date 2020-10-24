Report: Questions surround Orioles GM Mike Elias and director of pitching Chris Holt in potential case of pension fraud

A six-person MLB pension board will determine whether Elias intentionally skirted the rules in including Holt on the pension plan. This past offseason, their former organization, the Astros, was found to have cheated during its run to the 2017 World Series title by using a video relay system to steal opposing teams' signs. Elias, Holt and Orioles assistant general manager Sig Mejdal, also a former Houston employee, were not implicated in the scandal.