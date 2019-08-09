Orioles GM Mike Elias says Chris Davis incident won’t affect first baseman’s future with organization

“Look, these things are more common than probably people realize, and in our situation, it’s just very unfortunate that it happened right out in the dugout in the middle of a game in front of cameras, and that’s not where you want these things to take place,” Elias said. “I think, for me, the unfortunate aspect of it is it drew some undue negative attention to actually what has been one of the bright points this year, the environment here in the clubhouse and on the field and just the overall energy level that these guys are bringing. It was something very uncharacteristic of this team.”