Five takeaways from Orioles’ GM Mike Elias’ and manager Brandon Hyde’s home finale comments

“We talked a lot about this year and how hard it’s been, and it has been hard. It has been a trying process, and I just want — it’s hard to see, and I can totally understand the frustration right now. But it will get better, and Mike and [assistant general manager for analytics Sig Mejdal] have done a lot of really good things in their career to be able to acquire talent, and to get talent in this organization, and produce a winning ballclub. I’ve seen from the start in 2012, three years later, what the difference is. I’m just asking for everybody’s patience in this, and I want fans to feel good about the start of this process, and trust that it’s going to get a lot better.”