Each of the Astros’ “big three” starting pitchers — Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Zack Greinke — were acquired using players taken in drafts during Elias’ tenure. Verlander, the 2017 ALCS MVP, joined Houston at that year’s Aug. 31 trade deadline, which no longer exists, with 2015 Competitive Balance Round A pick Daz Cameron and 2016 third-rounder Jake Rogers, as well as 2014 international signee Franklin Perez, going to the Detroit Tigers. The following offseason, Houston got Cole from the Pittsburgh Pirates for a four-player package that included Jason Martin, an eighth-round pick in 2013. Even with Elias settled as the Orioles GM during the 2019 trade deadline, all four players the Astros traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks to get Greinke — 2018 first-round pick Seth Beer and 2017 draftees J.B. Bukauskas (first round), Corbin Martin (second round) and Josh Rojas (26th round) — were drafted while Elias oversaw Houston’s drafts.