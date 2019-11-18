I think the most important thing of this year has been the capabilities of the department. We’ve got a full-blown international scouting staff now, a five-man team living in the [Dominican Republic]. We’ve got Koby Pérez as the director. We’ve got one full-time scout living in Venezuela, which is a first for this organization, and there will be more in that country. And we have a growing analytics squad. I just met with that team and had a long presentation about everything that we’re working on and what we’re trying to do. The work we’re doing is really impressive, and it was a lot of tough progress to make in a year — a year that started late in the cycle. I think it was only possible because of the experienced leaders that we were able to get for those departments who were kind of plug-and-play guys. I give them a lot of credit for how they staffed out and got things up to speed.