The national police of the Dominican Republic announced Friday that they have captured two of the three men who robbed Orioles pitcher Miguel Castro at gunpoint Tuesday.
Castro, a native Dominican who detailed the event on his Instagram account Tuesday, was preparing to train at a facility in La Romana when the men robbed him of two gold chains. The police investigation determined that one of the men, Willy Medina Castillo, had sold the chains, which have since been returned to Castro. The police also arrested Manuel Loyen Tussaint. Both men have a criminal history, per a police release.
A search is continuing for the third man, Julio Ángel de la Rosa Manuel.
Castro, 25, agreed to a $1.05 million contract with the Orioles on Thursday to avoid arbitration. He has a 4.06 ERA with Baltimore since he was acquired in a trade with the Colorado Rockies before the 2017 season.