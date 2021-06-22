Orioles call up knuckleballer Mickey Jannis; two Blue Jays suspended for benches-clearing hit-by-pitch | NOTES

The first of two pitchers the Orioles selected in the Rule 5 draft in the offseason, Sceroler was required to remain on their major league roster all season or be offered back to his original club, the Cincinnati Reds, if he clears waivers. Any team that claims Sceroler, the nephew of former Orioles pitcher and current broadcaster Ben McDonald, would also have to retain him on their 26-man major league roster.