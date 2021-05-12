Mets greet Matt Harvey’s return with hit parade as Orioles lose 7-1; O’s vaccination rate allows for relaxed on-field restrictions

A Citi Field homecoming for Matt Harvey, where the Orioles starter starred for so many years for the New York Mets, featured plenty of warmth from the fan base and a hit parade from the hosts.
Harvey and the Orioles lost 7-1 on Wednesday to the Mets at Citi Field, completing a brief two-game sweep in Queens following a much closer walk-off loss a night before.
After a clean first inning, Harvey ran into trouble early in the second. A double and a single to open the inning put two runners on, who both scored when Kevin Pillar tripled off the wall in left-center field. Pillar then scored on a single by the next batter, José Peraza.
The Mets added a run in the third when Francisco Lindor singled, stole second and scored on a single by Dominic Smith. And they chased Harvey in the fifth inning after a pair of singles and a walk. Both runners he left for Shawn Armstrong came around to score, meaning Harvey allowed a season-high seven runs on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings, raising his ERA to 4.81.
He struck out four, helping him get to 800 on his career, but Harvey is mostly trying to use his stuff for weak contact as opposed to missing bats at this stage. Often, it works. Opponents had a .283 batting average on balls in play in Harvey’s seven starts entering this one, but eight of 17 balls in play were hits Wednesday for a .471 average.
Based on the quality of contact, MLB’s Statcast data had just four of those balls as hard contact. But the Mets kept finding outfield grass, and Harvey’s return to Citi Field was a rough one for it.
Consolation run
The Orioles (16-21) had another tepid day offensively, going hitless between a two-out double by Trey Mancini in the first inning and a pop-up single by Cedric Mullins to begin the sixth inning.
Freddy Galvis scored their only run after leading off the seventh with a walk, going to third on a Rio Ruiz single and scoring on a groundout by Chance Sisco.
Mancini had the only multi-hit game for the Orioles, raising his average to .252.
Orioles vaccinated for relaxed protocols
The Orioles announced Wednesday that 85% of their on-field personnel and those who interact with them are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, allowing them to relax health and safety protocols including mask wearing in the dugout, bullpen and weight room. It allows for more freedom of movement at restaurants and hotels on the road, among other things.
“We’re very excited to reach that number and today’s our day,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “We’re very proud as an organization. It just feels so good from top to bottom how a lot of people have put a lot of work into this and it’s a good day to be, May 12, our 85% day.”