Mets get to Matt Harvey early, hit six home runs to beat surging Orioles, 14-1

Just as happened to Bruce Zimmermann a night earlier, Harvey watched a one-out walk by Francisco Lindor come around to score on a home run by Pete Alonso in the first inning. His seven-pitch second inning was as good as it got, though. One run was in already when James McCann and Billy McKinney had two-out, run-scoring singles to bring out pitching coach Chris Holt. Two pitches later, Kevin Pillar hit a three-run home run to left field. Harvey finished the inning, but that was it for him.