Orioles delight sellout crowd with 7-3 win over Mets behind Gunnar Henderson’s two-run homer, Kyle Gibson’s quality start

Before the game, Orioles fans at Camden Yards reveled in nostalgia. During it, they need not rely on the past for positive feelings.

After commemorating the 1983 team that won the franchise’s last World Series, rookie Gunnar Henderson, veteran Kyle Gibson and the rest of the 2023 Orioles continued playing like a club that could also compete for one.

Henderson hit a two-run homer in the first, Gibson pitched seven innings of three-run ball for his fourth straight quality start and the Orioles defeated the New York Mets, 7-3, in front of a sellout crowd.

Anthony Santander also homered, and Ryan O’Hearn, Ramón Urías and Adley Rutschman delivered RBI hits to provide the rest of Baltimore’s offense. Relievers Danny Coulombe and Yennier Cano followed Gibson with scoreless innings to slam the door.

With 12 hits Saturday, the Orioles have tallied 10 or more knocks in five of their past seven games. They’re 82-for-248 at the plate — good for a .331 batting average — during that stretch and have averaged 7.14 runs per game.

The 44,326 fans — a mix of old-timers there early for the pregame festivities, younger fans who weren’t alive to watch that 1983 club and the typical New York fans behind the third base dugout — marked Oriole Park’s third sellout this season. The last time that many fans attended a non-home opener at Camden Yards was May 20, 2017, against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Orioles are 15-7 since the All-Star break and have won six of their past seven. With the Tampa Bay Rays’ loss to the Detroit Tigers on Saturday, Baltimore (69-42) owns a three-game lead atop the American League East standings.

Around the horn

Before the game, manager Brandon Hyde said he would feel comfortable playing shortstop Jorge Mateo in center field. He showed how much Saturday, using the speedster as a defensive replacement in the eighth inning. Mateo didn’t have a ball hit to him during his two innings. The appearance in center field was his last in the majors since 2021 with the San Diego Padres.

Starting pitcher Tyler Wells started for Double-A Bowie on Saturday in his first appearance since being optioned last weekend. The 28-year-old right-hander pitched three shutout innings before surrendering a solo home run and a walk in the fourth to end his night. In 3 1/3 innings, Wells allowed two hits and stuck out two. He was pulled after 53 pitches, 35 of which were strikes, as the Orioles manage his workload, hoping the trip to the farm will serve as a “reset” for a pitcher who was the club’s best in the first half but struggled mightily after the All-Star break.

Wells would’ve given up two homers with the Baysox if not for a familiar face doing familiar things. Center fielder Cedric Mullins began his minor league rehabilitation assignment Saturday and robbed a home run for Wells, while going 1-for-6 at the plate. Hyde said he isn’t sure when Mullins, who in mid-July was placed on the 10-day injured list for the second time this year with a right groin strain, will return. Executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said last week the organization is hoping Mullins and outfielder Aaron Hicks, who hasn’t started his rehab assignment yet, will spend a large portion of August in the majors.

It was a busy day in Bowie, as No. 1 prospect Jackson Holliday played his second game back from an illness. He went 4-for-5 with a home run.

In his first outing back with Triple-A Norfolk, DL Hall struck out five and allowed one hit in two shutout innings. The left-hander spent the previous six weeks at the club’s facility in Sarasota, Florida, to focus more on strength training and less on pitching with the hopes of regaining his velocity. Hall, the organization’s top pitching prospect, averaged 93.2 mph and topped out at 94.7. On Saturday, he averaged 95.7 mph with his heater and touched 98.

