Former Orioles manager Buck Showalter talks ‘painful’ end in Baltimore, embracing analytics in introduction as Mets manager

Meeting with the New York media virtually in his introduction as manager of the New York Mets, former Orioles manager Buck Showalter didn’t need to wait long before answering a question about what went wrong at his last stop.
Showalter, who oversaw a renaissance with the Orioles and led them to the playoffs in 2012, 2014 and 2016 before collapsing the next two years, said it was a painful end that was hard to avoid.
“It’s painful when you start seeing something come together,” he said. “Because of our situation in Baltimore and the way we had to do it, we knew there was going to be an end at some point. You don’t want to pull the plug too early, so to speak, and not be competitive when you think you still might be.
“You want to make that last as long as possible. We had to start moving players to try to gain as much as we could to get back and try to go forward. It was painful. It was painful, when you put something together like the whole organization did and you start seeing it come to an end, it’s painful. But you know you have to take some bullets along the way in order to get to the end game. Hopefully, at some point, Baltimore will be able to get back to that competitive part.”
Those playoff teams were built on a core of Adam Jones, Manny Machado, Zack Britton, Chris Davis, Matt Wieters, Jonathan Schoop and Nick Markakis, among others. By the time 2018 arrived and the Orioles season never got going, many of those players were traded to kick-start the rebuilding process that continues apace.
Showalter and executive vice president Dan Duquette weren’t brought back for 2019, and Showalter has been a television analyst in the years since. Without putting too fine a point on it, he said coming back to manage allows him to pursue a World Series championship.
Showalter, who was chosen over up-and-coming managerial candidates Matt Quataro and Joe Espada — the brother-in-law of Orioles manager Brandon Hyde — spoke of the responsibility that comes with his new high-pressured role in New York for a Mets team that has championship aspirations under new owner Steve Cohen.
“I just want everybody to know that it’s going to be a priority from Day 1 to put a product out there that everyone can be proud of,” he said. “I just want everyone to embrace that responsibility. I’m very excited for the potential for things this season and beyond.”
Many of the questions lobbed Showalter’s way early in the media session seemed centered around how he’s grown and changed from his time with the Orioles. The idea of collaboration and embracing the use of analytics came up frequently, largely in response to the fractured relationship Showalter had with the Orioles’ front office, the siloed nature of different departments in the organization, and his issue with how data was used and delivered to the field level.
The Orioles had an analytics department at that time helmed by Sarah Gelles, who left after the 2018 season to go work for the Houston Astros. That information was used some in player acquisitions and the amateur draft, but a chasm existed that prevented it from getting to the field level in the majors or throughout the player development apparatus. He said late in his media session that he “would have loved to have a lot more analytics in Baltimore, but we didn’t have the funding for it,” and he looks forward to having an analytics program with the Mets.
Now, Showalter believes “one thing the manager has to do is create avenues where every department feels comfortable and everyone can bring what they bring.”
That includes using information from the analytics department. Mets general manager Billy Eppler said Showalter had breakout sessions with groups in sports science, analytics and player development during the interview process to learn how they’d interface were he to get the job.
“All the information out there — I’ll just say this. If somebody thinks I’m going to go back to the hotel or the house and think that maybe we got beat because someone else had better or used information better than we did, analytics, whatever you want to call it — you don’t know me very well. I’ve always been very spongeful with information, to a fault, and just like everybody else, I don’t have a corner on it. There’s a lot of smart people in this game. But if you think I’m going to let somebody beat us by having better analytical information or because someone on the staff doesn’t understand it, I’m not going to talk about it. We’ll show you.”