Orioles offense stays hot in 10-3 rout of Mets for fifth win in past six games

A bottom of the order that has been particularly fruitless featured some of Baltimore’s top performances Tuesday. In his first game since being activated off the bereavement list, second baseman Pat Valaika doubled twice and drove in three out of the eighth spot in manager Brandon Hyde’s lineup. Seven-hole hitter Maikel Franco matched Valaika’s RBI total with one swing, a three-run home run in the fifth inning that was only the sixth in Camden Yards history to reach the second deck in left field.