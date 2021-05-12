John Means follows no-hitter with six shutout innings, but Orioles lose to Mets, 3-2, on walk-off fielder’s choice

They kept that lead until the ninth inning when the Mets scored twice off the closer Valdez to erase a 2-1 deficit. After back-to-back singles by Kevin Pillar and former Oriole Jonathan Villar, Valdez struck out James McCann. Dominic Smith followed with a single to right field past a diving Austin Hays that scored Pillar, and Villar went to third when the ball bounced away from Severino at home plate. Pinch-hitter Patrick Mazeika then scored Villar from third on a ground ball to first base to end the game, his second walk-off fielder’s choice in a week to give the Mets their sixth straight win.