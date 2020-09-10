Orioles blow four-run lead, lose to Mets, 7-6, ending four-game winning streak

After the Mets used home runs by Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil to claw back closer, the Orioles looked primed to expand the lead the way they did several times before. They loaded the bases in the sixth inning but had nothing to show for it when Conforto made a sprinting, over-the-shoulder catch on a drive by Ruiz to the warning track in right field to end the inning and keep three runs off the board.