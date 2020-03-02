Melanie Newman carved out her own small piece of Orioles history Monday when she broadcasted the spring training game against the Tampa Bay Rays, making her the first woman to call a game from the booth in club history.
For someone whose career in baseball brought her to Ed Smith Stadium inputting information for MLB Advanced Media in spring training in the past, the setting is familiar. It’s the job that’s going to take some getting used to.
“It still doesn’t feel real just yet,” said Newman, one of several new additions to the Orioles’ 19-person broadcasting crew this year.
“Being here feels like an everyday thing. Actually being able to get up in the booth is a whole different beats in itself.”
Newman, who spent last year as the lead broadcaster for High-A Salem in the Red Sox organization and has broadcasted for the Texas Rangers’ and Arizona Diamondbacks’ Double-A affiliates in Frisco, Texas, and Mobile, Alabama, respectively.
At this point, half of Newman’s responsibilities for the broadcast team will be on radio, with over 50 games in the booth and 50 games as part of the television broadcast on Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN).
Her addition to the Orioles’ broadcasting group comes at a time when women are still scarce inside the broadcast booth, even if they’re part of radio and television as sideline reporters. She was part of the first all-female minor league broadcast team with Salem in 2019, and said she only found out then she was one of six women calling games in the minors with Colorado’s Jenny Cavnar and New York Yankees broadcaster Susyn Waldman the only ones carrying that flag in the majors.
Until then, she said, she was “the ostrich in the sand” as to the representation of women in baseball’s broadcast booths.
“My parents never told me this was different,” Newman said. “I was just doing what I knew I was good at, what I was put on the earth to do, and I enjoyed it. I was really fortunate to have clubs that have backed me up and made me feel the same.
“It is really lucky that it gets to bring light to it, the fact that females can do this job as well, because I don’t even want my gender to be the reason I have a job. I get that it’s a factor and it’s going to make younger generations look up and say, Hey, I can do that. That’s for both boys and girls. There are guys who are pursuing fields that have been largely dominated by women for years. I want that awareness to be brought, that our gender, our race, really anything else shouldn’t have an affect on the job we’re supposed to do as long as we’re good at that job.”
Around the horn
Former Orioles shortstop J.J. Hardy threw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of Monday’s game to former teammate Chris Davis, marking Hardy’s first day in spring training as a guest instructor with his former club. … Manager Brandon Hyde said right-hander Alex Cobb is on schedule to start the season after throwing around 50 pitches in a simulated game Sunday. He’ll pitch in a simulated game setting again Friday before pitching in a game again, Hyde said. … Left-handers Tommy Milone and Wade LeBlanc will start Tuesday and Wednesday for the Orioles at the Washington Nationals and Miami Marlins.