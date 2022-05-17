Orioles’ Matt Harvey suspended 60 games for drug distribution following testimony in Tyler Skaggs-Eric Kay trial

Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey has been suspended 60 games without pay for violating the league’s joint drug prevention and treatment program.

The suspension, retroactive to April 29, is for “participating in the distribution of a prohibited drug of abuse,” which came to light during Harvey’s testimony during the February trial of former Los Angeles Angels employee Eric Kay for the death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Kay was found guilty of two felony counts and faces a minimum of 20 years in prison for distributing drugs to Skaggs, which led to the Angels pitcher’s overdose death in 2019. Sentencing is scheduled for June 28, according to ESPN.

Harvey, 33, was among the players who testified they received oxycodone pills from Kay while with the Angels, though Harvey also acknowledged that he had given oxycodone to Skaggs and used cocaine during his career.

At the trial, Harvey said he believed his testimony would threaten his career.

MLB said in February that it would conduct a review of the matter after the trial was completed, and it was reported a suspension was a possibility. In April, the Orioles signed Harvey to a minor league deal, with executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias acknowledging that Harvey was in a “very unique situation.”

“Obviously, he’s in the situation he’s in right now because of off-the-field things,” Elias said last month. “But getting to know him last year, understanding his approach to what’s gone on, our point of view is that this was something that shouldn’t prevent him from having another chance with this organization, especially with the way he conducted himself last year.”

A right-hander who started the 2013 All-Star Game and starred for the New York Mets before spending time with the Cincinnati Reds, Kansas City Royals and Angels, Harvey had a 6.27 ERA in 28 starts for the Orioles in 2021 after signing a minor league deal with them in spring training. Harvey had been pitching in extended spring training games in Florida.

“We support all aspects of MLB’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program and their ruling in this particular case,” Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said in a statement. “I am glad that Matt now has the opportunity to put this part of his past behind him and pursue another shot with our organization after serving his suspension.”

Around the horn

The Orioles made a series of roster moves before the game, largely focused on their bullpen. They recalled right-hander Logan Gillaspie, selected left-hander Nick Vespi’s contract, optioned infielder Rylan Bannon and designated left-hander Logan Allen for assignment. Both Gillaspie and Vespi are in the majors for the first time.

Left-hander John Means was in Baltimore on Tuesday for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery last month, stopping by the Orioles’ clubhouse and saying hello to teammates.

