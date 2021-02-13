Orioles add former All-Star starter Matt Harvey on minor league deal

“We’ve got a bunch of young pitchers that are in the mix for that rotation, which is great,” Elias said. “I think a lot of the minor league free agents that we signed this winter that were on this list that we haven’t seen yet are interesting arms and we’re going to get a look at some of those guys too, and they’re all pretty much length guys or starters. We’ve got the Rule 5 guys [Mac Sceroler and Tyler Wells] that are in the mix. But I think if we’re able to bring in another veteran major league starter in some way into this camp, we’re going to continue to look at that.”