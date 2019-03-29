Orioles add outfielder Mason Williams to Triple-A Norfolk on minor league deal

The Orioles added to their loaded high-minors outfield mix by adding Mason Williams on a minor league deal, the team announced Friday, and assigned him to Triple-A Norfolk.

Williams, the son of former New England Patriots wide receiver Derwin Williams, was a former fourth-round draft pick of the New York Yankees. The 27-year-old has played parts of four seasons in the majors with the Yankees and Cincinnati Reds.

A career .289 major league hitter, Williams was released by the Reds on March 19 and joins the Orioles presumably as cover for the injured Austin Hays, who suffered a thumb injury in minor league camp.

Additionally, the Orioles acquired infielder Yeltsin Gudino from the Toronto Blue Jays for cash and sent him to High-A Frederick.

Gudino, 22, hit a career-best .276/.347/.306 over two levels in the Blue Jays organization last season. He has played four positions, but was at third base and second base most often in 2018.

CAPTION "I think there's a different vibe in the room this year, for sure, so I think it's going to be a little more of a relaxed kind of atmosphere." Cashner said. "I think you're going to see some guys play the way they're capable of playing." (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) "I think there's a different vibe in the room this year, for sure, so I think it's going to be a little more of a relaxed kind of atmosphere." Cashner said. "I think you're going to see some guys play the way they're capable of playing." (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION "I know everybody was looking forward for Alex to make the Opening Day start, and it's just unfortunate circumstance, but we're happy to give the ball to Andrew," manager Brandon Hyde said. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video) "I know everybody was looking forward for Alex to make the Opening Day start, and it's just unfortunate circumstance, but we're happy to give the ball to Andrew," manager Brandon Hyde said. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun video)

jmeoli@baltsun.com

twitter.com/JonMeoli