Orioles add outfielder Mason Williams to Triple-A Norfolk on minor league deal

The Orioles added to their loaded high-minors outfield mix by adding Mason Williams on a minor league deal, the team announced Friday, and assigned him to Triple-A Norfolk.
Williams, the son of former New England Patriots wide receiver Derwin Williams, was a former fourth-round draft pick of the New York Yankees. The 27-year-old has played parts of four seasons in the majors with the Yankees and Cincinnati Reds.
A career .289 major league hitter, Williams was released by the Reds on March 19 and joins the Orioles presumably as cover for the injured Austin Hays, who suffered a thumb injury in minor league camp.
Additionally, the Orioles acquired infielder Yeltsin Gudino from the Toronto Blue Jays for cash and sent him to High-A Frederick.
Gudino, 22, hit a career-best .276/.347/.306 over two levels in the Blue Jays organization last season. He has played four positions, but was at third base and second base most often in 2018.